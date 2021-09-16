Nexen Tire signs sports partnership with SK Slavia Praha (Prague) Football Club to broaden its presence within European markets

Since the opening of the Europe production plant in the Czech Republic in 2019, Nexen Tire continues to build its awareness throughout Europe by teaming up with the Czech professional football club, champions of the previous season

Company's signature logo and adverts will be displayed throughout the football stadium to boost consumer awareness

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, one of the world's leading companies in the tire industry, is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the SK Slavia Praha (Prague) Football Club for the 2021/22 season.

The two-year partnership kicked-off during the Club's first home league match on 7 August. Throughout the partnership, Nexen Tire's brand will be visible at the Eden Arena, home of SK Slavia Praha, where the Company will take the opportunity to engage fans, as well as use the SK Slavia Praha logo and player-related content in promotional materials.

The Nexen Tire logo will be displayed on LED panels at the Eden Arena in the Company's signature purple colours and will highlight the premium tread of its N'FERA Sport tires. The brand will also be visible around the playing field, and within the stadium and on SK Slavia Praha's online platforms.

"We're very excited to enter into a mutually-beneficial partnership SK Slavia Praha," said John Bosco Kim, President of Nexen Tire Europe. "The team's long-term top performance and highest ambitions are in line with how we design and manufacture our passenger car tires, and we look forward to fruitful collaborations and success together, both on and off pitch."

Visibility of the Nexen Tire brand in the Czech Republic, which is home of the new production plant in Bitozeves near Žatec since 2019, is also expected to increase owing to the wide range of joint activities arising from the partnership. Nexen Tire currently has five trams fully-wrapped in Nexen Tire advertising in Prague, and two in Ostrava.

Nexen Tire will also be providing exclusive benefits allowing its business partners to experience both the excitement of matches at the Eden Arena and the Company's enthusiasm for sporting events. Moreover, both parties are planning to carry out CSR activities in which Nexen Tire will use its products to support SK Slavia's partners in the non-profit sector.

Nexen Tire's enthusiasm for football, which is manifested through collaborations with several major European clubs, was the driving force of the partnership. In 2015, Nexen Tire formed a partnership with Manchester City and two years later became the club's "sleeve partner," allowing its logo to appear on the sleeves of Manchester City's jerseys. Other major partners include the German Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt, and AC Milan.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/cz/

About SK Slavia Praha

SK Slavia Praha, founded in 1892, is the oldest Czech club and one of the oldest sports clubs on the European continent. Current reigning champions and domestic cup holders have shined in the previous years not only in the Czech League - celebrating the golden hattrick of three titles in the row, but also in the European competitions, reaching the UEFA Europa League twice in the previous three years and the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2019. The club will compete in UECL this season.

For more information, please visit https://en.slavia.cz/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd5a3e3c-d32f-44ee-b8f5-661281cb07a9