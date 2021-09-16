EnableX.io: EnableX launches App Visual Builder to simplify the development and customisation of video meeting apps

The one-of-its-kind flexible tool allows businesses to build the desired UI/UX of their video calling app without any coding

SINGAPORE and LONDON and NEW DELHI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableX.io, Asia's leading cloud communication service provider, today unveiled EnableX App Visual Builder that powers businesses to build custom Video Communication Apps tailored to their specific use case and brand, without the need to write any programming code. Using EnableX Visual Builder, with just a few drags, drops, and clicks, software developers and non-developers can select the desired features and parameters required to build a native video communication app on the fly.

To assist software developers that have no video coding experience, many leading communication providers have recently started offering Video Embed solutions that come with pre-built User Interface (UI) templates, in the form of iframe code, for easy integration to apps and browsers. However, software developers are constrained by predefined UI elements and must write additional code if they require greater customisation and capabilities. With EnableX Visual Builder tool, this is set to change forever as both developers and non-developers can now create a fully functional app quickly by choosing their desired video conferencing size, video grids, communication, and collaborative features, as well as design and layout to suit their brand and needs.

Elaborating upon EnableX Visual Builder, Pankaj Gupta, CEO & Founder, EnableX.io, said, "Businesses aim to offer unique, branded and use-case specific solutions to their customers without sacrificing time, cost of development or being constrained with limited pre-built UI. The Video Visual Builder serves as an 'empty canvas' that allows them to express their creativity on the UI/UX aspect with absolutely no coding required."

"This is a huge step forward especially in enabling developers and businesses who are often juggling to bridge the gap between visual design and coding. We're excited and proud to be the first CPaaS player to provide these companies with such granularity and flexibility with our one-of-its-kind solution," he further added.

EnableX Visual Builder equips businesses to choose from a rich set of features, including host controls, cloud recording, breakout rooms, live streaming, background blurring, call analytics, and more. With support for a room size of up to 100 per video call, the platform makes it easy to create applications for all kinds of business needs.

As for customisation, it not only allows companies to pick and choose the calling features, video display layout, and functionality, but it also gives a library of colour palettes, attractive layouts, beautiful icons, and amazing images to fit their branding needs.

Additionally, powered by EnableX secure and global network, video communications can be done over the internet and through PSTN allowing communication to be anywhere and anyone. The solution works on both mobile and desktop, providing a multi-device experience.

About EnableX.io

EnableX.io, a product of vCloudx, is a communication platform for integrating real-time communication into applications and websites. The scalable and secure global platform provides developers and service providers with powerful APIs to create video, voice, and messaging conversations with ease. From one-to-one chats to large-scale broadcasts, EnableX.io makes communications more flexible and personal, helping enterprises stay ahead in the digital world.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, EnableX.io has established a strong foothold in APAC countries. Backed by a team of 50+ passionate technologists, it constantly challenges the status quo to empower Fortune 500 companies as well as start-ups across the globe with its highly interactive and powerfully engaging customer experience platform.

