Donnerstag, 16.09.2021
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 
Frankfurt
16.09.21
08:04 Uhr
2,760 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
16.09.2021 | 10:01
RM plc: Board Changes

DJ RM plc: Board Changes

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Board Changes 16-Sep-2021 / 08:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 September 2021

RM plc

("RM")

BOARD CHANGES

RM is pleased to announce that Mark Berry has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director with effect from 20 September 2021.

Mark has been the interim Chief Financial Officer of RM since 8 March 2021. Prior to joining RM he was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at Foxtons Group plc, the estate agent, for 3 years. Before that he held a number of senior roles at Hays plc, the FTSE 250 listed specialist recruiter, including 5 years as Group Financial Controller and prior to that as European FD and Head of M&A. He started his career at Deloitte and is ACA qualified.

There are no further details relating to Mark that require disclosure under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

The information contained in this announcement is inside information.

If you have any queries on this, then please contact Mark Lagler, RM Company Secretary (responsible for arranging the release of this announcement) at mlagler@rm.com.

Contacts:

RM plc

John Poulter, Chairman 08450 700300

Headland Consultancy 020 3805 4822

Chloe Francklin

Abena Affum

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  122262 
EQS News ID:  1233666 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233666&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
