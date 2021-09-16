

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International has secured over 74% of Vectura (VEC.L) shares, in excess of the 50% required to make the offer unconditional. PMI and PMI Global Services confirmed that all remaining conditions to the offer have been satisfied or waived. The offer has been extended and will remain open for acceptance until 1.00 pm on 30 September 2021.



As at the first closing date of the offer, valid acceptances had been received in respect of 273,442,534 Vectura shares representing approximately 45.61 percent of the Vectura shares currently in issue. As a result, PMI and PMI Global Services have acquired or received valid acceptances of the offer in respect of 448,246,977 Vectura shares in aggregate, representing approximately 74.77 percent of the Vectura shares.



