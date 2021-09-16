- (PLX AI) - Vestas has received orders across three wind projects totalling 70 MW in capacity from Eurowind Energy A/S in Poland.
- • At Zniny Damaslawek, Vestas will supply and install 15 V100-2.0 MW turbines and an additional 12 V100-2.0 MW turbines in 2.2 MW operating mode, for a total project size of 56 MW
- • The 8 MW Pniewy project will see Vestas supply and install 4 V100-2.0 MW turbines
- • At Miescisko, which will stand at a capacity of 6 MW, Vestas will supply and install 3 V100-2.0 MW turbines
- • In addition to supply and installation, Vestas will provide service for all three projects through long-term 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements
