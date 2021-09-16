- (PLX AI) - Magnora, Prime Capital and Troms Kraft developing green maritime fuel production facility in Tromsø.
- • The project involves large-scale production of green hydrogen and further processing into green ammonia (NH3) and/or liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC)
- • The project is currently in the feasibility-stage aiming for final investment decision late 2022 to mid-2023
- • If proceeding as planned, the green fuel project will be in commercial operations by 2025
