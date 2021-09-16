DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Sep-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN

DEALING DATE: 15/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3513.2549

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6420771

CODE: PR1J

ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 122325 EQS News ID: 1233878 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

