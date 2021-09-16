Anzeige
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
Dow Jones News
AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Sep-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY

DEALING DATE: 15/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 12778.7278

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2093963

CODE: TPXY

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681037781 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TPXY 
Sequence No.:  122288 
EQS News ID:  1233840 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233840&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

