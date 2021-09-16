DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Sep-2021 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP

DEALING DATE: 15/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 650.4594

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 196185

CODE: FTSE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FTSE Sequence No.: 122282 EQS News ID: 1233834 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233834&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)