Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX EMEA 2021

Live virtual experience will bring together CX and marketing leaders to better understand consumers' changing needs and priorities to improve customer experience

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its CX EMEA live virtual experience being held September 30-October 1, 2021. As customers' expectations evolve, organisations need to become smarter, more agile, and more informed about their customers' needs to deliver positive and long-lasting emotional experiences. Targeted at customer experience (CX), B2B, and B2C marketing leaders and analytics practitioners, this event will offer the latest research insights, models, and frameworks to develop positive customer journeys and transform CX through strategic integration with data and analytics. In addition, British singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist Leona Lewis will perform at the event. Renowned for her vocal range and ability, Lewis is a three-time Grammy Award nominee, seven-time BRIT Award nominee, and a two-time World Music Award winner.

According to Forrester's Customer Experience Index (CX Index), on average, when companies deliver a good service experience, their customers are 2.4x more likely to stay with them, 2.7x more likely to spend more with them, and 10x more likely to recommend them. For example, in 2020, 67% of European organisations that prioritised investments in CX reported revenue growth despite the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, and 38% of those companies even reported a double-digit increase in their revenue.

Featuring several keynotes, multiple case study presentations, and dedicated breakout sessions, the event will offer attendees the opportunity to network with like-minded peers, experience Forrester's CX Certification course, gain access to diversity and inclusion content, and schedule exclusive 1:1 sessions with Forrester analysts. For senior leaders, the event will offer the Executive Leadership Exchange, an executive programme to expand on Forrester's thought leadership presented at the conference and discuss best practices to execute on key priorities.

In addition, there will be a special deep dive session on Forrester Decisions, Forrester's new research portfolio to help leaders make decisions with more confidence and accelerate progress on their most pressing priorities. At the event, Forrester will also unveil this year's CX Index rankings for countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom across banking, insurance, and automotive industries.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions at CX EMEA include:

Harnessing Friction In Customer Journeys To Drive Emotional Engagement. Find out what types of emotions and moments matter the most for different types of journeys to increase emotional engagement and build trust with customers.

Find out what types of emotions and moments matter the most for different types of journeys to increase emotional engagement and build trust with customers. Serving Customer Needs Across A Hybrid Customer Experience. As customer interactions become increasingly hybrid experiences, learn how CX leaders can use resources more flexibly to serve customer needs across three interaction modes: self-service, automated, and person to person.

As customer interactions become increasingly hybrid experiences, learn how CX leaders can use resources more flexibly to serve customer needs across three interaction modes: self-service, automated, and person to person. Create The Connected Experience With Data And AI. Learn how to shrink the gap between data, insight, and action by resetting your insights-driven business strategy, partners, practices, data, platforms, and capabilities.

Learn how to shrink the gap between data, insight, and action by resetting your insights-driven business strategy, partners, practices, data, platforms, and capabilities. The Unintended Consequences Of Service Design. Discover how design needs to be more than a department but also a methodology that connects employees and customers to focus on what customers need and how they use things.

Discover how design needs to be more than a department but also a methodology that connects employees and customers to focus on what customers need and how they use things. Good Friction Applied: How To Ask For Permission, Drive Customer Emotions, And Increase Brand Trust. As customers increasingly evaluate how companies handle their personal data when making purchase decisions, gain an understanding of the best practices to design, execute, and optimise consent management as part of the customer journey.

"When you create emotional connections with your customers, those customers stay with you longer, spend more money with you, and advocate more for your brand," said Martin Gill, VP and research director at Forrester. "However, it is often hard to build emotional connections in digital environments. At CX EMEA, we will discuss how integrating data and analytics into customer journeys can help brands make more informed decisions about how to boost emotions such as confidence, respect, and feeling valued - critical to building customer trust. This event will help CX and marketing leaders leverage customer insights to design experiences that drive customer loyalty and prove the ROI of their CX efforts."

