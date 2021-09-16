Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Kjell Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (478/21)

Listing of Kjell Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden On request of Kjell Group AB, company registration number 559115-8448, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 16, 2021. Short name: KJELL ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 31151514 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016797591 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 234764 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559115-8448 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ MIC code SSME ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 16, 2021 up to and including September 17, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 45 and 161 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.