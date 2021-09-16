Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2021 | 11:29
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Kjell Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (478/21)

Listing of Kjell Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

On request of Kjell Group AB, company registration number 559115-8448, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 16, 2021. 

Short name:          KJELL          
------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:       31151514        
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0016797591      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        234764         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 559115-8448       
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
MIC code           SSME          
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name         
----------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary
----------------------------
4040 Retailers       
----------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 16, 2021 up to and
including September 17, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in
the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not
completed. For further information see pages 45 and 161 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528
00 399.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.