Indian PV manufacturer Goldi Solar will start producing its HELOC? Pro series M10 (182 mm) modules in November, and will add G12 (210 mm) panels to its lineup next year.From pv magazine India Goldi Solar, which recently unveiled its HELOC? Pro series - featuring monofacial and bifacial modules based on M10 (182 mm x 182 mm) wafers - aims to expand its product lineup. It plans to start producing 210 mm modules from next year. Managing Director Capt Ishver Dholakiya told pv magazine that the company will start commercial production of 182 mm HELOC modules in November. The modules have a 21.7% efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...