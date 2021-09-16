

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus decreased in July from the same month last year, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 8.762 billion in July from EUR 9.689 billion in the same month last year. In June, trade surplus was EUR 5.673 billion.



Exports grew 16.1 percent yearly in July, after a 25.4 percent gain in June.



Imports rose 23.8 percent in July, after a 32.6 percent increase in the previous month.



Data showed that on a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 3.1 percent monthly and imports gained 2.9 percent. The trade surplus was EUR 5.111 billion.



Exports to non-EU countries increased 7.5 percent, and fell 1.8 percent for EU countries. Imports from EU countries rose 0.5 percent and that from non-EU countries gained 2.5 percent.



In the second quarter, exports and imports increased by 3.1 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.



