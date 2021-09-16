NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 15 September 2021 were: 975.36p Capital only 981.06p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 28,070 ordinary shares on 15th September 2021, the Company has 98,991,263 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.