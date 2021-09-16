The "E-learning Market in UK 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-learning market in the UK is poised to grow by 9.94 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.05%

The market is driven by learning process enhancements in the academic sector and rise in cost-effective content development.

The report on the e-learning market in UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The e-learning market in UK analysis includes product and end-user segments.

This study identifies the reduced infrastructural and additional costs as one of the prime reasons driving the e-learning market growth in UK during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-learning market vendors in UK that include Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd.

Also, the e-learning market in UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Packaged content Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Solutions Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K12 Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

City Guilds Group

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

D2L Corp.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

SAP SE

Skillsoft Ltd.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1335ng

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005416/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900