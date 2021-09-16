

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Beijing-headquartered UTStarcom (UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, on Thursday, announced that its subsidiary UTStarcom Communications Co., Ltd. inked a strategic deal with the state-owned enterprise, China Comservice Zhongrui Technology Co., Ltd., on September 8, to boost their capabilities in communication technologies and push out new products and services.



The new deal allows the two firms to co-operate and manufacture products and services related to blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, 5G + industrial internet, information security, and others.



The Initial focus is going to be on the blockchain and 5G access, IoT devices and applications, UTStarcom said in a statement.



Zhongrui Technology is focused on telecommunication business and platforms, cloud computing data centers, informatization system integration, application of new technologies, including the blockchain technology, and others.



UTStarcom has expertise in research, development, production and sales of products and solutions in areas including cloud services, mobile communications, metro aggregation, and broadband services.



