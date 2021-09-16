Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

CINCINNATI -- P&G Accelerates Action on Climate Change Toward Net Zero GHG Emissions by 2040 Source: Procter Gamble

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group to Host Conversation on Shareholder Engagement Source: The Church Pension Group

CINCINNATI -- P&G Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month With Comprehensive Initiative to Accelerate the Progress of U.S. Hispanic Communities Source: Procter Gamble

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Receives an Inaugural Impact Award Source: Publix

DENVER -- VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World's Largest Sustainable Fashion Design Competition Source: VF Corporation

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Continues Work to Help Neighbors in Need with 33M Pounds of Produce Donated to Feeding America Member Food Banks Source: Publix Super Markets

BOSTON -- Woolly Mammoths Will Walk the Arctic Tundra Again: New Biosciences and Genetics Company, Colossal, Pioneers Animal De-Extinction Technology to Help Restore Lost Ecosystems and Help Ensure a Habitable Planet Source: Colossal

LONDON -- Banorte and Republic Bank Have The Recipe For Strong Corporate Governance Success In Ethical Boardroom Awards Source: Ethical Boardroom

CHICAGO -- Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Commissions Its First Life-Cycle Assessment Research Project Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

PARIS -- Teleperformance Named Top 5 Best Multinational Workplace in Latin America Source: Teleperformance

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Corporation Announces Ambition to Achieve Net Zero GHG Emissions by 2050 Source: Cintas Corporation

CHICAGO -- Ventas Releases 4th Annual Corporate Sustainability Report Source: Ventas, Inc.

CHICAGO -- 16 Northern Illinois Arts Organizations Awarded Grants from ComEd and League of Chicago Theatres Source: ComEd

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. -- Zebra Circular Economy Program Wins Business Intelligence Group 2021 Sustainability Award Source: Zebra Technologies Corporation

PRINCETON, N.J. -- More than 230 Bristol Myers Squibb Employees Pedal Across the U.S. to Advance Cancer Research in Seventh Annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride Source: Bristol Myers Squibb

LOS ANGELES -- TCW Names Olivia Albrecht as Global Head of ESG Source: The TCW Group

WYOMISSING, Pa. -- UGI and Global Common Energy Add a Second Renewable Natural Gas Project in Upstate New York Source: UGI Corporation

PARIS -- Green Finance media: BlackRock and its report for Europe which cost EUR 1 000 per page Source: Green Finance

BOISE, Idaho -- Albertsons Companies Donates $500,000 to Communities Impacted by Natural Disasters Source: Albertsons Companies

TEL AVIV, Israel -- ICL Announces €250 Million Sustainability Linked Loan Source: ICL Group LTD

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa Deschambault and ABI Smelters in Canada Earn Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Certifications Source: Alcoa

SEATTLE -- Amazon Announces Investment in Nature-Based Carbon Removal Solutions in Brazil with The Nature Conservancy Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

WAYNE, N.J. -- Valley Bank's "Journey Checking" Receives National Certification by Banking Advocates as Safe, Affordable Account Source: Valley Bank

PARIS -- Teleperformance Named Top Global Leader in Employee Experience by Leading Market Research Firm Source: Teleperformance

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Activates Register Donation Campaign to Support Disaster Relief Efforts Following Hurricane Ida Source: Publix

MILWAUKEE -- REV Group's Collins Bus Enters Multiyear Agreement with Lightning eMotors for Electric School Buses Source: REV Group, Inc.

LONDON KANGERLUSSUAQ, Greenland -- Lyfecycle, Extreme E and Neat Burger release limited edition Greenland 2021 'Reach for Change' bracelet Source: Lyfecycle

TORONTO -- Facedrive Announces Transition Involving Senior Management And Board of Directors Source: Facedrive Inc.

NEW YORK LONDON HONG KONG -- Jefferies' Clients, Employees and Shareholders Contribute $6 Million to 45 Charities Supporting Those Most in Need in Afghanistan, Haiti, as Well as Military Veterans Source: Care of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Jefferies Group LLC

NEW YORK -- Signature Bank Releases 2020 Social Impact Report Source: Signature Bank

PITTSBURGH -- PPG Foundation Awards $170,000 in Scholarships to Accelerate Students' Academic Studies Source: PPG

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Terminix Cares Week Launches Across Nation to Give Back Source: Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Tropical Storm Henri Source: Henry Schein, Inc.

NEW YORK LONDON HONG KONG -- Jefferies to Hold Global Trading Charity Day on Tuesday, August 24 to Support Organizations Focused on Afghanistan Refugees, U.S. Military Veterans, and Haitian Earthquake Relief Source: Jefferies Group LLC

SOLDOTNA, Alaska -- Yamaha Rightwaters Launches Plastic Recycling Pilot Program Source: Yamaha Marine

