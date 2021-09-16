Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") is pleased to announce that further to news releases date June 28, 2021 and September 10, 2021, the Corporation has received final approvals to complete the acquisition of the agreement to enter into a joint venture on the Musefu Gold Project located in Kasia Central Province, DRC. The Corporation will issue 5,000,000 common shares for the acquisition and 330,000 common shares as a finders' fee.

The project comprises five concessions covering 924 sq kms located 315 kms south of the city of Kananga in Kasai Central Province, southern DRC with high potential for gold and other metals. Kasai Central Province has been underexplored due to its location and the need for infrastructure expansion. Central African Gold believes the required investment in infrastructure is imminent and it is opportunistic to be an early entrant into the region with such a large tract of high potential underexplored land. As part of the Corporation's carbon credit initiative, this large tract of land is being evaluated as a potential carbon trap to generate early revenue through carbon credits.

Central African Gold is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of base metal mineral projects in the DRC. The implementation of a carbon capture and carbon credit program will complement base metals operations, meet important ESG requirements, and present an opportunity for early revenue. Central African Gold has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Central African Gold has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including the successful implementation of a carbon credit program; the acquisition of additional copper, cobalt, and nickel projects; the establishment of profitable revenue centers for the Corporation and its DRC partners; the continued growth of the clean technology and carbon credit sectors. Although the Corporation believes considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation its securities, or its financial or operating results.

