Brigade Electronics offers fully managed 4G cloud service for vehicle CCTV

PORTLAND, Ind., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market-leading provider of vehicle safety systems Brigade Electronics has launched its fully managed 4G cloud service for vehicle CCTV, BRIDGE, to the US market.

Vehicle CCTV (or Mobile Digital Recorders) has proved valuable for fleet operators with many choosing to equip their vehicles with the technology to improve safety, support driver training and prevent fraudulent claims.

Having access to recorded footage from vehicles and machinery offers numerous benefits to companies. These include protection from 'crash for cash' claims, helping to deter vandalism, offering peace of mind to passengers, encouraging driver best practice and providing irrefutable evidence in the event of accidents and legal proceedings.

Brigade's MDR range of four and eight-channel DVR recorders includes models with Wi-Fi and/or 4G connectivity, allowing data to be accessed from the recorder without having to physically enter the vehicle. Brigade's new BRIDGE Cloud Service takes full advantage of this connectivity by providing a fully managed service for 4G enabled systems so that operators no longer have to set up and maintain their own servers, manage SIMs or handle mobile data.

Having remote access provides many benefits when operating an MDR system. These include:

Playback of historical footage and metadata stored on the vehicle MDR

Live vehicle tracking

A live view of the vehicle cameras and metadata, such as speed, G-force and activated triggers

Various footage download capabilities, including automatically saving footage either side of an alarm being activated

Geo-fencing function, which notifies the fleet manager when the vehicle enters/exits a predefined area.

Fleet manager triggers, which send automatic email notifications and can be triggered for a variety of reasons, including accidents, speeding, HDD errors and video tampering

Utilizing Machine to Machine IoT connected SIM cards, which offers greater data priority over a standard phone SIM card, Brigade's BRIDGE provides fleet operators with uninterrupted access to data regardless of network traffic.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"The addition of the BRIDGE Cloud Service will help streamline data management for fleet operators, enabling them to solve issues quickly and improve communications between managers and drivers."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627757/Brigade_Electronics.jpg