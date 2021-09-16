Cloud-based TeamMate+ Agile Audit global expert solution wins top prize in the New Product or Service of the Year in Accounting, Audit, and Tax category

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced today that The Globee Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, have recognized its cloud-based TeamMate+ Agile Audit global audit solution with a Gold Globee Award in the New Product or Service of the Year in Accounting, Audit, and Tax category of the 2021 American Best in Business Awards.

"We are honored to see our latest cloud-based global audit solution recognized with this prestigious award," said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. "Chief Audit Executives are recognizing that traditional audit cycles are not enabling them to identify and understand risk as quickly as they need in today's environment. They are looking to agile audit as an approach that will help them provide more timely and frequent insight to their business stakeholders."

Rather than light integration with off-the-shelf agile application development tools, TeamMate+ Agile Audit brings core agile concepts, such as Backlogs, Storyboards, and Sprints, directly into the audit management toolkit at the level and specificity that auditors need. By applying agile principles adapted from software development, this global expert solution integrates agile tools directly into the audit workflow to help auditors work more efficiently, stay focused on high-impact risks, be responsive to change, and deliver risk information more quickly to business stakeholders.

The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business work life.

More than 35 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. See the complete list of 2021 One Planet American Best in Business Awards winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards, the Consumer World Awards, The Customer Sales Service World Awards, the Globee International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards, One Planet American Best in Business Awards, the Globee Employer Excellence Awards, the Globee Corporate Communications Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

twitter @globeeawards globeeawards americanbestinbusiness americanawards

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005056/en/

Contacts:

MARISA WESTCOTT

212-771-0853

marisa.westcott@wolterskluwer.com