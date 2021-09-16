InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.: InsuraGuest Goes Live with iGMS Vacation Rental Software

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has signed a vendor/integration agreement with iGMS, whose mission is to make the lives of vacation rental managers easier with the help of their powerful smart tools in their all-in-one vacation rental software.

InsuraGuest coverages can be purchased by users of iGMS, including professional hosts and property management companies, of which out of the 127,365 managed listings, may elect to use the InsuraGuest products by filling out an application within the iGMS partner page: https://www.igms.com/our-partners

Once InsuraGuest is in use, the client will use InsuraGuest's insurance coverages on a primary no-fault basis to address accidental medical claims and property damage made by guests.

"We are always striving to help our clients to ease and streamline their business," said Ivan Levchenko, iGMS's CEO and Co-founder, "That's why we are happy to collaborate with InsuraGuest and make vacation rental business less stressful and more protected with their insurance coverage."

"We are excited to be doing business with a company that has been in the vacation rental sector for such a long time, who has over a 127,000 managed listing that could potentially become InsuraGuest users," states Reed Wright President of InsuraGuest.

Property Management System Integration

InsuraGuest integrates with iGMS property management software through its proprietary API, which will enable iGMS's users to utilize the InsuraGuest short-term vacation rental policies.

Short-Term Vacation Rental Operators

InsuraGuest is short term Vacation Rental insurance that automatically attaches its coverages to every reservation for a nightly fee. A fee that is passed onto the guest. What makes InsuraGuest different is simple, our coverages are issued on a no-fault primary basis. This means if a guest is injured and has medical bills, or they break something, no matter who's fault it is, you make a claim with InsuraGuest, and it gets paid…. No questions asked!

About IGMS

iGMS is a vacation rental software that helps hosts to effectively handle day-to-day short-term rental management tasks. The software enables users to operate all Airbnb, Booking.com, HomeAway & Vrbo accounts via a single interface, with access to the same advanced functionality through the mobile app. Benefit from automated guest messaging and reviews, templates, tools for team & tasks management, an advanced channel manager, financial reporting, a direct booking management toolkit, payment processing, and more.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSXV:ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically attach its short-term rental insurance products to vacation rental reservations.

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering, or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

