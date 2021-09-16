Total passenger traffic improved sequentially and declined 52.8% when compared to August 2019.

Cargo volume was down 20.5% versus August 2019.

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 320.4% YoY increase in passenger traffic in August 2021, and a 52.8% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020) Statistics Aug'21 Aug'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20(1)(2)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,142 421 408.6% 11,673 10,854 7.5% International Passengers (thousands) 987 276 256.8% 4,148 5,921 -30.0% Transit Passengers (thousands) 458 156 194.6% 2,904 2,197 32.2% Total Passengers (thousands) 3,587 853 320.4% 18,724 18,973 -1.3% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 25.8 17.6 46.6% 204.2 164.7 24.0% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 48.2 20.3 137.6% 287.4 244.3 17.6% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019) Statistics Aug'21 Aug'19(1) % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19(1)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,142 4,265 -49.8% 11,673 31,484 -62.9% International Passengers (thousands) 987 2,683 -63.2% 4,148 19,100 -78.3% Transit Passengers (thousands) 458 644 -28.8% 2,904 5,546 -47.6% Total Passengers (thousands) 3,587 7,592 -52.8% 18,724 56,130 -66.6% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 25.8 32.4 -20.5% 204.2 278.3 -26.6% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 48.2 77.1 -37.5% 287.4 574.3 -50.0%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in August 2021 grew 3.2x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations reflecting easier comparisons as travel restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic were higher last year. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 52.8%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the decline of 75.7% recorded in April. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 63.2% and 49.8%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of August 2019.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 49.5x YoY. Against August 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 71.8%, with international passenger traffic declining 91.4%, impacted by tight government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 1,700 arriving international passengers per day for most part of the month, while borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic, which currently has no restrictions, declined 63.3% compared to 2019.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 65.2% YoY. Passenger traffic against August 2019 declined 46.5%, recovering sequentially from the 55.3% drop in July. International passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 55.1% in August 2021 against August 2019, recovering from the decline of 64.3% in July. Domestic traffic, which benefited mainly from the summer season in the region, also improved sequentially to a decline of 5.8% in August 2021 against August 2019, from a decline of 15.7% in July.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 151.8 YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 23.7%, showing a continued improvement since the 69.1% decline posted in April, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country, advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 4.2x YoY, but declined 74.4% when compared to August 2019, still impacted by prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, including the closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, coupled with weak demand. Effective September 1, borders are open for property-owners in Uruguay, presenting a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test, and starting November 1 borders will re-open to all foreigners, also presenting a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 4.5x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, total traffic declined 34.4% in August 2021, improving from the 41.4% drop in July 2021. International passenger traffic decreased 23.6%, recovering from the 26.5% drop in July 2021 against 2019, while domestic passenger traffic declined 44.7% against August 2019, also showing a recovery versus the 54.3% decline posted in July.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 10.8x YoY. Compared to August 2019, passenger traffic declined 12.2%, improving from the 19.1% decline reported in July 2021, versus July 2019. Passenger traffic continued to benefit from increased demand coupled with travel bans in countries where Armenia competes for tourism.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 46.6% YoY. When compared to August 2019, total cargo volume in August 2021 dropped 20.5% improving sequentially from the decline of 22.1% in July, mainly driven by declines of 27.2% in Brazil and 20.3% in Argentina.

Aircraft movements increased 137.6% YoY. When compared to August 2019, Aircraft movements declined 37.5%, mainly as a result of a 50.2% decline in Argentina.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020) Aug'21 Aug'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 1,095 22 4,951.1% 6,405 9,021 -29.0% Italy 482 292 65.2% 1,278 1,502 -14.9% Brazil(2) 1,120 445 151.8% 6,948 5,343 30.0% Uruguay 44 8 421.5% 177 548 -67.7% Ecuador 274 50 451.1% 1,400 1,102 27.1% Armenia 351 30 1,077.4% 1,424 630 126.2% Peru 221 7 3,131.7% 1,092 827 32.0% TOTAL 3,587 853 320.4% 18,724 18,973 -1.3%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 13,741 10,121 35.8% 108,330 91,283 18.7% Italy 1,110 882 26.0% 9,565 8,400 13.9% Brazil 4,967 2,420 105.3% 39,954 22,675 76.2% Uruguay(3) 2,301 1,837 25.3% 19,756 20,091 -1.7% Ecuador 2,058 572 259.8% 14,389 10,994 30.9% Armenia 1,333 1,702 -21.7% 10,361 9,920 4.5% Peru 268 56 376.6% 1,873 1,294 44.8% TOTAL 25,778 17,589 46.6% 204,228 164,656 24.0% Aircraft Movements Argentina 19,754 5,780 241.8% 130,334 116,787 11.6% Italy 6,080 4,398 38.2% 20,651 20,820 -0.8% Brazil 10,828 5,794 86.9% 69,526 54,474 27.6% Uruguay 1,666 576 189.2% 9,018 9,791 -7.9% Ecuador 5,394 2,481 117.4% 33,848 26,398 28.2% Armenia 2,830 549 415.5% 13,047 7,294 78.9% Peru 1,606 692 132.1% 10,942 8,732 25.3% TOTAL 48,158 20,270 137.6% 287,366 244,296 17.6%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019) Aug'21 Aug'19 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 1,095 3,875 -71.8% 6,405 29,151 -78.0% Italy 482 902 -46.5% 1,278 5,569 -77.0% Brazil(2) 1,120 1,467 -23.7% 6,948 12,464 -44.3% Uruguay 44 173 -74.4% 177 1,490 -88.1% Ecuador 274 418 -34.4% 1,400 3,053 -54.1% Armenia 351 400 -12.2% 1,424 2,092 -31.9% Peru 221 358 -38.2% 1,092 2,311 -52.7% TOTAL 3,587 7,592 -52.8% 18,724 56,130 -66.6%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 13,741 17,247 -20.3% 108,330 146,445 -26.0% Italy 1,110 827 34.2% 9,565 8,494 12.6% Brazil 4,967 6,823 -27.2% 39,954 62,505 -36.1% Uruguay(3) 2,301 2,280 0.9% 19,756 18,816 5.0% Ecuador 2,058 2,933 -29.8% 14,389 27,044 -46.8% Armenia 1,333 1,773 -24.8% 10,361 11,606 -10.7% Peru 268 540 -50.4% 1,873 3,340 -43.9% TOTAL 25,778 32,423 -20.5% 204,228 278,250 -26.6% Aircraft Movements Argentina 19,754 39,702 -50.2% 130,334 301,737 -56.8% Italy 6,080 8,379 -27.4% 20,651 53,583 -61.5% Brazil 10,828 13,370 -19.0% 69,526 106,054 -34.4% Uruguay 1,666 2,084 -20.1% 9,018 20,071 -55.1% Ecuador 5,394 7,423 -27.3% 33,848 55,102 -38.6% Armenia 2,830 3,221 -12.1% 13,047 17,636 -26.0% Peru 1,606 2,894 -44.5% 10,942 20,165 -45.7% TOTAL 48,158 77,073 -37.5% 287,366 574,348 -50.0%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

