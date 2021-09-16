Total passenger traffic improved sequentially and declined 52.8% when compared to August 2019.
Cargo volume was down 20.5% versus August 2019.
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 320.4% YoY increase in passenger traffic in August 2021, and a 52.8% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)
Statistics
Aug'21
Aug'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20(1)(2)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,142
421
408.6%
11,673
10,854
7.5%
International Passengers (thousands)
987
276
256.8%
4,148
5,921
-30.0%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
458
156
194.6%
2,904
2,197
32.2%
Total Passengers (thousands)
3,587
853
320.4%
18,724
18,973
-1.3%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
25.8
17.6
46.6%
204.2
164.7
24.0%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
48.2
20.3
137.6%
287.4
244.3
17.6%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Aug'21
Aug'19(1)
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19(1)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,142
4,265
-49.8%
11,673
31,484
-62.9%
International Passengers (thousands)
987
2,683
-63.2%
4,148
19,100
-78.3%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
458
644
-28.8%
2,904
5,546
-47.6%
Total Passengers (thousands)
3,587
7,592
-52.8%
18,724
56,130
-66.6%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
25.8
32.4
-20.5%
204.2
278.3
-26.6%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
48.2
77.1
-37.5%
287.4
574.3
-50.0%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.
(3)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in August 2021 grew 3.2x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations reflecting easier comparisons as travel restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic were higher last year. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 52.8%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the decline of 75.7% recorded in April. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 63.2% and 49.8%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of August 2019.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 49.5x YoY. Against August 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 71.8%, with international passenger traffic declining 91.4%, impacted by tight government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 1,700 arriving international passengers per day for most part of the month, while borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic, which currently has no restrictions, declined 63.3% compared to 2019.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 65.2% YoY. Passenger traffic against August 2019 declined 46.5%, recovering sequentially from the 55.3% drop in July. International passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 55.1% in August 2021 against August 2019, recovering from the decline of 64.3% in July. Domestic traffic, which benefited mainly from the summer season in the region, also improved sequentially to a decline of 5.8% in August 2021 against August 2019, from a decline of 15.7% in July.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 151.8 YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 23.7%, showing a continued improvement since the 69.1% decline posted in April, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country, advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 4.2x YoY, but declined 74.4% when compared to August 2019, still impacted by prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, including the closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, coupled with weak demand. Effective September 1, borders are open for property-owners in Uruguay, presenting a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test, and starting November 1 borders will re-open to all foreigners, also presenting a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 4.5x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, total traffic declined 34.4% in August 2021, improving from the 41.4% drop in July 2021. International passenger traffic decreased 23.6%, recovering from the 26.5% drop in July 2021 against 2019, while domestic passenger traffic declined 44.7% against August 2019, also showing a recovery versus the 54.3% decline posted in July.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 10.8x YoY. Compared to August 2019, passenger traffic declined 12.2%, improving from the 19.1% decline reported in July 2021, versus July 2019. Passenger traffic continued to benefit from increased demand coupled with travel bans in countries where Armenia competes for tourism.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 46.6% YoY. When compared to August 2019, total cargo volume in August 2021 dropped 20.5% improving sequentially from the decline of 22.1% in July, mainly driven by declines of 27.2% in Brazil and 20.3% in Argentina.
Aircraft movements increased 137.6% YoY. When compared to August 2019, Aircraft movements declined 37.5%, mainly as a result of a 50.2% decline in Argentina.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)
Aug'21
Aug'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
1,095
22
4,951.1%
6,405
9,021
-29.0%
Italy
482
292
65.2%
1,278
1,502
-14.9%
Brazil(2)
1,120
445
151.8%
6,948
5,343
30.0%
Uruguay
44
8
421.5%
177
548
-67.7%
Ecuador
274
50
451.1%
1,400
1,102
27.1%
Armenia
351
30
1,077.4%
1,424
630
126.2%
Peru
221
7
3,131.7%
1,092
827
32.0%
TOTAL
3,587
853
320.4%
18,724
18,973
-1.3%
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
13,741
10,121
35.8%
108,330
91,283
18.7%
Italy
1,110
882
26.0%
9,565
8,400
13.9%
Brazil
4,967
2,420
105.3%
39,954
22,675
76.2%
Uruguay(3)
2,301
1,837
25.3%
19,756
20,091
-1.7%
Ecuador
2,058
572
259.8%
14,389
10,994
30.9%
Armenia
1,333
1,702
-21.7%
10,361
9,920
4.5%
Peru
268
56
376.6%
1,873
1,294
44.8%
TOTAL
25,778
17,589
46.6%
204,228
164,656
24.0%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
19,754
5,780
241.8%
130,334
116,787
11.6%
Italy
6,080
4,398
38.2%
20,651
20,820
-0.8%
Brazil
10,828
5,794
86.9%
69,526
54,474
27.6%
Uruguay
1,666
576
189.2%
9,018
9,791
-7.9%
Ecuador
5,394
2,481
117.4%
33,848
26,398
28.2%
Armenia
2,830
549
415.5%
13,047
7,294
78.9%
Peru
1,606
692
132.1%
10,942
8,732
25.3%
TOTAL
48,158
20,270
137.6%
287,366
244,296
17.6%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)
Aug'21
Aug'19
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
1,095
3,875
-71.8%
6,405
29,151
-78.0%
Italy
482
902
-46.5%
1,278
5,569
-77.0%
Brazil(2)
1,120
1,467
-23.7%
6,948
12,464
-44.3%
Uruguay
44
173
-74.4%
177
1,490
-88.1%
Ecuador
274
418
-34.4%
1,400
3,053
-54.1%
Armenia
351
400
-12.2%
1,424
2,092
-31.9%
Peru
221
358
-38.2%
1,092
2,311
-52.7%
TOTAL
3,587
7,592
-52.8%
18,724
56,130
-66.6%
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
13,741
17,247
-20.3%
108,330
146,445
-26.0%
Italy
1,110
827
34.2%
9,565
8,494
12.6%
Brazil
4,967
6,823
-27.2%
39,954
62,505
-36.1%
Uruguay(3)
2,301
2,280
0.9%
19,756
18,816
5.0%
Ecuador
2,058
2,933
-29.8%
14,389
27,044
-46.8%
Armenia
1,333
1,773
-24.8%
10,361
11,606
-10.7%
Peru
268
540
-50.4%
1,873
3,340
-43.9%
TOTAL
25,778
32,423
-20.5%
204,228
278,250
-26.6%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
19,754
39,702
-50.2%
130,334
301,737
-56.8%
Italy
6,080
8,379
-27.4%
20,651
53,583
-61.5%
Brazil
10,828
13,370
-19.0%
69,526
106,054
-34.4%
Uruguay
1,666
2,084
-20.1%
9,018
20,071
-55.1%
Ecuador
5,394
7,423
-27.3%
33,848
55,102
-38.6%
Armenia
2,830
3,221
-12.1%
13,047
17,636
-26.0%
Peru
1,606
2,894
-44.5%
10,942
20,165
-45.7%
TOTAL
48,158
77,073
-37.5%
287,366
574,348
-50.0%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
