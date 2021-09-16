Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, announced today that it has achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification for production, development, design, sales and support of IoT-based solutions, including hardware, cloud and mobile applications.

Companies that require ISO 27001 standards have higher expectations for data protection, which is why it is what many Fortune 500 companies require of their software providers. Thanks to the ISO 27001 certification, these customers are now within reach, allowing TraceSafe to play in a much larger and more lucrative market.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 information security standard, often just referred to as ISO 27001, was developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in conjunction with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 2005 to help companies keep information secure. More and more firms around the world require ISO 27001 registration, and in some countries, like Japan and India, it's even a legal requirement.

"ISO 27001 certification helps our customers be comfortable moving forward with our solution, knowing our privacy and security practices adhere to the strictest international standards," said Marcin Samiec, TraceSafe's Chief Privacy Officer. "As a company that processes vast amounts of data using cutting-edge technology, it was important that we built systems, processes, and tools that protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information."

ISO 27001 establishes a systematic approach to keeping information assets secure, and can include processes, IT systems and personnel. ISO 27001 also includes guidelines for evaluating and addressing information security risks.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io

Emily Graham, CFO

+1 (604) 356-8111

emily@tracesafe.io

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96730