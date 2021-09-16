

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. retail sales for August and weekly jobless claims for the week ended September 11 will be released at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the yen. Against the pound, it retreated.



The greenback was worth 109.39 against the yen, 1.1762 against the euro, 1.3824 against the pound and 0.9258 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de