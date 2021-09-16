

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by slightly more than expected in the week ended September 11th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 332,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's revised level of 312,000.



Economists had expected initial jobless claims to rise to 328,000 from the 310,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The modest increase came after initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since March of 2020 in the previous week.



