Froehlich is an Accomplished Executive with over 30 Years of Experience in Go-to-Market Strategy and Execution, Sales Team Leadership and Operational Excellence

Outseer, the leader in payment authentication and monitoring solutions, today announced Rick Froehlich as Chief Revenue Officer as the latest addition to the Outseer executive team. Froehlich will report directly to Reed Taussig, Chief Executive Officer of Outseer.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Froehlich brings to Outseer a sharp focus on transformational leadership and driving strong financial results. Froehlich has spent his career working as an "Intrepreneur" at Fortune 50 corporations; growing start-up divisions, leading turnarounds of smaller companies, and spearheading several successful exits. Froehlich has built a successful track record of recruiting, mentoring, managing, and retaining productive Go-to-Market teams and leading them in corporate vision execution. In 2018, Froehlich was voted one of top 100 Global Sales Leaders by Modern Sale Magazine.

At Outseer, Froehlich will be responsible for managing current Outseer customers, driving the acquisition of new customers, and leading Outseer's global sales executives and engineering teams.

"The leadership team we've built at Outseer features some of the strongest executives I have ever worked with, and Rick is no exception," said Taussig. "Rick's wealth of experience and track record of success in sales operations will no doubt play a major factor in Outseer's continued growth."

About Outseer

Outseer, an RSA company, empowers the digital economy to grow by authenticating billions of transactions annually. Our payment and account monitoring solutions increase revenue and reduce customer friction for card issuing banks, payment processors, and merchants worldwide. Leveraging 20 billion annual transactions from 6,000 global institutions contributing to the Outseer Data Network, our identity-based science delivers the highest fraud detection rates and lowest customer intervention in the industry. See what others can't at outseer.com.

