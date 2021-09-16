Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market worth $14.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Airborne Countermeasure System Market by Application (Jammers, Missile Defence, and Counter Countermeasure), Platform (Military Aircraft, Military Helicopters, and Unmanned systems), Product and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 11.6 billion in 2021 to USD 14.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of value during the forecasted period. It is witnessing significant growth due to increasing new technologies and demand of going Airborne Countermeasure Systems systems. Significant technological advancements and integration of electronics in military equipment are resulting in a shift towards multilayered defense systems, which is expected to drive the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market during the forecast period. Adding to these factors, the increase in the use of UAV systems and the need for ground surveillance and communication jamming serve as opportunities for the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market. The new emerging security scenarios across the globe are trans-national in nature and warrant a unified approach among nations. Industries having a global presence and undergoing partnerships with local and international defense industry participants and governments are expected to benefit in this highly competitive business environment. Companies wanting to grow in this market must to able to track the various trends with respect to the threats and technologies needed to tackle these, and also provide complete solutions, which include the services and equipment for Airborne Countermeasure Systems systems.

Jamming, Missile defense and counter countermeasure systems are the applications of the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market. Due to benefits such as advanced electronic protection, and electronic support applications, the Airborne Countermeasure Systems equipment segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR due to increased procurement of Airborne Countermeasure Systems equipment for the gradation of various unmanned aircraft systems.

Based on platform, the military aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth in the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market is expected to drive the growth of the three platforms proportionately. The requirement of military aircraft in battlefield for surveillance and threat detection capabilities, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the Self-Protection EW Suite segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, Self-Protection EW Suite segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The requirement of electronic suites helps in protecting the aircraft by shielding and reducing human loss and increasing capabilities, and investments in R&D towards these systems are helping the growth of market for Airborne Countermeasure Systems.

Based on application, the Counter Countermeasure Systems equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing demand for counter countermeasure systems due to their high demand for antijamming and deception techniques in countermeasure applications are projected to increase the growth of the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market.

The North America region is estimated to lead the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in the forecast period

The North American region is estimated to lead the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in the forecast period. The growth of the North America Airborne Countermeasure Systems market is primarily driven by increasing focus on increasing investments in Airborne Countermeasure Systems technologies by countries in this region. In addition, factors including increasing geopolitical tensions and increased defense-related expenditure are expected to drive the demand for Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Saab Ab (Sweden).

"North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2021."

