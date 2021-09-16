

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Velvet Ice Cream recalled certain lots of its 56 oz Raspberry Fudge Cordial Ice Cream for potentially containing undeclared peanuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.



The recall was initiated after it was notified of the issue by a single customer and has since learned that the cause of the error has been traced to a third-party manufacturer packaging error, the company added.



Though only one carton has been affected at this time, the company is committed to the safety of its products and is conducting this recall in full cooperation with the FDA.



The company warned that the consumption of the product by people allergic or having severe sensitivity to peanuts could lead to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.



However, the company said it is yet to receive any reports of adverse reactions or illness due to the consumption of the recalled product.



The recall involves Raspberry Fudge Cordial Ice Cream, packed in 56 oz carton, with UPC of 0-7068210049-7 and A2 19521 26-012 code printed on the bottom of the carton.



The recalled ice cream was distributed to retail stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia starting in late July with a production date of July 14, 2021.



The company also urged consumers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it immediately or return it to the retailer where it was purchased.



In late April, Velvet Ice Cream had also announced a recall for all of its ice cream and sherbet products made on or after March 24, 2021 as a precaution because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. There were 96 different products recalled.



