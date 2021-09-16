DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION HEARING



16.09.2021 / 15:45

UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION HEARING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company" and together with its other subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that during the confirmation hearing in relation to SIHNV's Dutch suspension of payments in the District Court of Amsterdam today, the Court heard the Dutch Administrators, the attending SoP creditors and the Company on the confirmation of the Composition Plan. The confirmation of the Composition Plan was recommended by the supervisory judges and the Dutch Administrators and was supported by the Company and the attending SoP creditors. The District Court of Amsterdam has indicated that it will issue a judgment on 23 September 2021.

Update on SIHPL's s155 Proposal

Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL") has issued its application to the Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa for an order to sanction its s155 proposal adopted at the meetings of scheme creditors held on 6 and 10 September 2021. The application has been set down for hearing on 30 September 2021.

The application, including related relevant dates, is available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com.

Further updates will be provided as and when appropriate.

