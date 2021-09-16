GrowFactor's Founder Simon Kallu Announces the Program Helping Reduce Failure Rates for Knowledge Industry Experts

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Recently, Simon Kallu, the founder of GrowFactor, has proudly announced the Launch of the Program which will help reduce the failure rates for knowledge industry experts. One of the biggest issues in the business world right now is failure rates, and Chartered Accountant and Business Coach Simon Kallu is on a mission to change that.

Kallu's team is keen to use their expertise to help businesses thrive. He admires the skills of entrepreneurs in the knowledge industry but feels frustrated when he sees their companies fail.

"These entrepreneurs are great at their craft, but they lack the skills and tools to run the business successfully in the long term," Kallu explains. "I want to change all of that on a global scale. I got into this in the first place to have an impact on the world. It just took me ten years to find my true calling."

According to the latest figures from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 30% of all new businesses fail during their first two years, 50% during the first five, and 70% during the first ten.

"Businesses fail because they don't have a good understanding of their numbers, they can't read the dials in their business, and they don't have the business skills to set the strategy," Kallu says.

Kallu offers two principal methods for entrepreneurs to improve their chances of success. The first of these is The Profit Game, a ten-week course designed to teach clients the financial mastery they need to navigate their way through all the challenges they will inevitably face as business owners.

The second method is to enlist the services of Kallu's company GrowFactor. Under the entrepreneur's guidance, the firm specializes in helping experts plan strategically, manage their finances effectively, and minimize their taxes, wherever they are in the world.

Both services give clients everything they need to thrive, from reporting tools that give them a clear picture of their finances to skills that enable them to make better financial decisions. However, the entrepreneur suggests clients choose GrowFactor ahead of The Profit Game if they think they would benefit from dedicated one-to-one support.

Media Contact

Brand: GrowFactor

Contact: Simon Kallu

E-mail: simon@growfactor.com

Website: https://growfactor.com/

SOURCE: GrowFactor

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664367/GrowFactors-Founder-Simon-Kallu-Announces-the-Program-Helping-Reduce-Failure-Rates-for-Knowledge-Industry-Experts