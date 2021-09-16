DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value 16-Sep-2021 / 15:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company")
Net Asset Value
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24
The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st August 2021, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 101.77 pence.
All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07874 627 585 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary
