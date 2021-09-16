Chromatography Tubing Market Size to Reach US$ 25.9 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Chromatography Tubing Market by Product Type (Column Tubing and Autosampler Loop Tubing), by Material Type (PEEK Tubing, Stainless Steel Tubing, and Other Tubing), by Technology Type (HPLC, UPLC, and Others), by Application Type (Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Petrochemical, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's chromatography tubing market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After a continuous interest in our chromatography consumables and instruments market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the chromatography tubing market to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Chromatography Tubing Market: Highlights

Chromatography is one of the most reliable laboratory techniques used for separation of mixtures. It can be used for either preparative or analytical purposes. The most used form of chromatography is liquid chromatography, which is utilized in applications such as food & beverage, chemical, and drug discovery, whereas gas chromatography is mostly employed in the petrochemical sector. Typically, a column, injector, low-pressure pump, detector, capillary tubes, and in some cases, a fraction collector are included in a conventional chromatography system.

During the forecast period, the global chromatography tubing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market value of US$ 25.9 million by 2026. The market did witness a modest slump because of the COVID pandemic since many countries implemented the lockdown measure, which hampered both, sales and production of the chromatography consumables. However, the chromatography market would swiftly recover post the pandemic, largely due to the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector. Factors, such as technological advancements in chromatography instruments, rising investments in the life science industry, and surge in the demand for drug discovery aid the market growth immensely.

Based on product type, the market is divided into autosampler loops and column tubes. A bulk of autosampler loops are used in high-performance liquid chromatography, such as HPLC and UPLC. In 2020, the market for autosampler loops was several times that of column tubes. It (autosampler loop tube) is also expected to be the faster-growing segment as compared to the column tubes during 2021-2026, propelled by the rising demand for HPLC and UPLC devices.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented into PEEK tubing, stainless steel tubing, and other tubing. Since stainless steel has several advantages such as low cost, high availability, and ability to support high pressure. It is the major material used in chromatography tubes. However, despite all these features, it is a heavy material, which results in increasing the operating costs. Therefore, the manufacturers of chromatography tubes are gradually shifting towards the usage of peek polymer, which not only possesses all the positive qualities of stainless steel but is also an inert and lightweight material, albeit a bit expensive. Other materials, such as titanium and nickel, are also used for manufacturing chromatography tubes, but they are not as widely used as stainless steel and peek polymer.

Similarly, based on application type, the market has been classified into pharmaceutical, biotechnology, petrochemical, and others. Among these applications, pharmaceutical and biotechnology were dominant in 2020, collectively accounting for over two-third of the market share in the same year. Moreover, due to several factors such as rising investments in the manufacturing of drugs and increasing development of pharmaceutical infrastructure along with the establishment of new medical centers in various parts of the globe, the pharmaceutical application is likely to be the fastest-growing market segment, during the forecast period.

As many chromatography system manufacturers, component manufacturers, distributors, and raw material suppliers are present in North America, the region dominated the global market in 2020. Also, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during 2021-2026, due to large investments in the life science, oil and gas, and agriculture sectors, in recent years. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to contribute majorly to the regional growth.

All the companies in the chromatography marketspace focus on the manufacturing of precision instruments, measuring instruments, and analytical equipment. The chromatography tubing market is highly populated with the presence of more than 100 global as well as regional players. The market is likely to witness healthy growth in the coming years, which may result in attracting additional companies to enter the market.

Also, several companies focus on the production and supply of lightweight, biocompatible, and corrosion-resistant tubes to cope with the increasing demand from various industries. Factors such as development of lightweight tubes for critical applications and expansion in untapped and growing markets, are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market. The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, tube manufacturers, tier players, and OEMs. Following are some of the major players in the chromatography tubing market:

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Corporation

Waters Corporation

HandyTube Corporation

This report studies the chromatography tubing market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Chromatography Tubing Market, by Product Type

Column Tubing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Autosampler Loop Tubing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Chromatography Tubing Market, by Material Type

PEEK Tubing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Stainless Steel Tubing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Tubing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Chromatography Tubing Market, by Technology Type

HPLC (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UPLC (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

GC (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Chromatography Tubing Market, by Application Type

Biotechnology (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pharmaceutical (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Petrochemical (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Chromatography Tubing Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA and Rest of North America )

Europe (Country Analysis: The UK and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World

