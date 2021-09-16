Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 
Frankfurt
16.09.21
08:04 Uhr
8,350 Euro
-0,250
-2,91 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
16.09.2021 | 17:34
67 Leser
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company 16-Sep-2021 / 16:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B1YPC344

Issuer Name

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.685000        0.000000            4.685000   1818600 
or reached 
Position of previous      5.032000        0.000000            5.032000   1621474 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B1YPC344       505           1818095          0.001000       4.684000 
Sub Total 8.A       1818600                      4.685000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled    equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
Ameriprise 
Financial, 
Inc. 
Ameriprise  TAM UK 
Financial,  International  0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Inc.     Holdings Limited 
Ameriprise  Threadneedle 
Financial,  Asset Management 0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Inc.     Oversight 
       Limited 
Ameriprise  Ameriprise 
Financial,  International  0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Inc.     Holdings GmbH 
Ameriprise  Threadneedle 
Financial,  Asset Management 0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Inc.     Holdings Sarl 
Ameriprise  Threadneedle 
Financial,  Holdings Limited 0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Inc. 
Ameriprise  TAM UK Holdings 
Financial,  Limited     0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Inc. 
Ameriprise  Threadneedle 
Financial,  Asset Management 0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Inc.     Holdings Limited 
Ameriprise  TC Financing 
Financial,  Limited     0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Inc. 
Ameriprise  Threadneedle 
Financial,  Asset Management 0.000000          0.000000               0.000000% 
Inc.     Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

12. Date of Completion

16-Sep-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Swindon, UK

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  122366 
EQS News ID:  1234031 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234031&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 11:03 ET (15:03 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.