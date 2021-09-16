DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company 16-Sep-2021 / 16:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B1YPC344

Issuer Name

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.685000 0.000000 4.685000 1818600 or reached Position of previous 5.032000 0.000000 5.032000 1621474 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B1YPC344 505 1818095 0.001000 4.684000 Sub Total 8.A 1818600 4.685000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Ameriprise TAM UK Financial, International 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Holdings Limited Ameriprise Threadneedle Financial, Asset Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Oversight Limited Ameriprise Ameriprise Financial, International 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Holdings GmbH Ameriprise Threadneedle Financial, Asset Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Holdings Sarl Ameriprise Threadneedle Financial, Holdings Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Ameriprise TAM UK Holdings Financial, Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Ameriprise Threadneedle Financial, Asset Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Holdings Limited Ameriprise TC Financing Financial, Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Ameriprise Threadneedle Financial, Asset Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

12. Date of Completion

16-Sep-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Swindon, UK

