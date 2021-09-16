Saniona AB: Saniona appoints Robert Hoffman to Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee

PRESS RELEASE

16 September 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Robert E. Hoffman to its board of directors, as resolved at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on September 16, 2021. Hoffman is an experienced financial executive and board member with nearly 30 years of experience and achievements in accounting, finance, fund raising, strategic planning, corporate governance, investor relations, and leadership.

"Robert's depth of experience leading and advising U.S.-listed companies on corporate finance, investor relations and related activities will be valuable as we continue to develop our board and evaluate a future U.S. listing," said J. Donald deBethizy, Chairman of the Saniona Board of Directors.

"I see in Saniona a company with a considerable amount of untapped potential. There is incredible depth in the pipeline and the talent, and I look forward to supporting and advising the team on how to ensure Saniona's potential is appreciated and valued," said Hoffman.

Hoffman currently sits on three publicly-traded company boards with market capitalizations ranging from $30 million to $300 million (ASLAN Pharmaceuticals - Nasdaq: ASLN, Kintara Therapeutics - Nasdaq: KTRA, and Antibe Therapeutics - TSX: ATE), serving as chairman on one of the boards and as financial expert on the other boards. Hoffman also serves as a board member of the Association of Bioscience Financial Officers and FibroBiologics, Inc., a private biotechnology company. In his most recent operating role, Hoffman was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of San Diego-based Heron Pharmaceuticals, a Nasdaq-listed, commercial-stage drug developer with a pipeline of acute pain therapeutics. During his tenure at Heron, the company raised more than $650 million and launched its second commercial drug product. Hoffman's career in the biotechnology sector began in 1997 at Arena Pharmaceuticals, where he was a member of the founding management team and rose to become CFO, holding that position for ten years. While at Arena, he was involved in its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and financings, raising more than $1.5 billion. Hoffman was the financial lead in two Arena acquisitions, including a Swiss manufacturing facility, and he became managing director of the facility upon the closing of the transaction. Hoffman also was an advisor to the Financial Accounting Standard Board (FASB) for 10 years (2010 to 2020), advising the United States accounting rulemaking organizations on emerging issues and new financial guidance. As a founder of Day For Change, a not-for-profit that serves underprivileged and abused children in San Diego, Hoffman has served on its board of directors for 20 years. Hoffman received his BBA in accounting from St. Bonaventure University and is a licensed CPA (Inactive) in the State of California.

Hoffman is considered independent in relation to the company, its senior management and major shareholders. Hoffman does not own shares in Saniona.

