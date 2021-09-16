Electrode/hardware software solution to enable fast-track development of your ECG product as consumer health monitoring gathers increasing momentum post-COVID

B-Secur today launched an ECG hardware and software development kit which can help technology companies fast-track the development of their ECG devices.

Heart health ECG monitoring technology company, B-Secur currently works closely with many of the world's leading consumer and medical device companies, who have access to B-Secur's award-winning team of expert engineers on customised solutions.

B-Secur's expertise has led these companies to develop a full solution stack to accelerate ECG development. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the market demand for ECG monitoring has increased explosively.

The ECG Development Kit will provide easy access to development integration of B-Secur's FDA Cleared Heartkey technology for smaller consumer wearable device makers.

ECG development can be complex and time-consuming, requiring specific capability that if done in-house costs a large amount of both time and money. B-Secur are experts in the end-to-end signal chain and this kit, which features a suite of tools and guides, can help fast-track device makers' ECG development in the most cost-effective and time-effective manner.

B-Secur's ECG Development Kit includes an electrode guide, electrode development test jig, hardware design guide, HeartKey software library of algorithms (in user ID, wellness and health), software guide and HeartKey signal analysis app. In addition to a dedicated training workshop, users of the kit can also access 24-hour expert support.

One Step Closer to Achieving "ECG Everywhere"

The launch of the "ECG Everywhere" Development Kit by B-Secur comes at an important time for cardiovascular disease (CVD), which is the No. 1 cause of death globally with an estimated 17.9 million people dying from the disease each year, representing 32% of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic led to additional health complications for those with underlying heart conditions. The virus has also caused irreparable cardiac damage and arrhythmias in people with no underlying heart issues, making heart health and remote monitoring a key priority for patients, clinicians and health service providers around the world. Developed and optimised for everyday devices, HeartKey provides the ultimate flexibility in integration, truly enabling "ECG Everywhere."

"The inspiration around ECG and HeartKey is being able to take biometrics to the next level, enabling rapid development of trusted biosensing technology in consumer and medical devices," commented Ben Carter, CCO at B-Secur. "The ECG Development Kit enables real scalability and global acceleration of medical grade ECG across consumer and medical devices and is particularly suited to small but ambitious device makers keen to leverage and build this technology with a self-build approach."

B-Secur's ECG Development Kit is currently available for license directly via the B-Secur global sales team.

About B-Secur

B-Secur is enabling the next generation in health and wellness monitoring, creating software solutions using ECG/EKG measured from the body. Features include solutions for identification, wellness and health. Learn more: https://www.b-secur.com

