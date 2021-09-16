Ates Civitci brings over 15 years of experience in financial services to Appway to help drive Appway's expansion in the United States and Canada.New York & Zurich - Appway, a leader in technology for workflow orchestration in financial services, has appointed Ates Civitci as Head of Sales in North America, effective August 2nd, 2021. Ates Civitci brings over 15 years of experience in financial services to Appway - with a focus on complex client relationship building, risk management, and compliance - to help drive Appway's expansion in the...

