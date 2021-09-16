Hiru Corporation: Hiru Corp. - OTC Market Current

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Hiru Corp. (the "Company" or "HIRU") (OTC PINK:HIRU) - HIRU would like to announce that is has again become "Pink Sheet Current" with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets"). The Company was required to file an amended 2nd Quarter Disclosure Statement for June 30, 2021 ("Amended Filing") which was filed on September 1, 2021.

Kathryn Gavin (HIRU Sole Officer and Director) stated: "We are pleased to current with OTC Markets again. As stated before, the sole item that started this amendment process was a date change in the issued and outstanding disclosed on the initial page. Moving forward, our team will be very careful to make sure each mandatory quarterly filing with OTC Markets is perfect."

The Company's next required quarterly filing is for 3rd Quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is not due until on or before November 14, 2021, which will be followed by the Company's fiscal year end, December 31, 2021, disclosure statement filing (e.g., and financial statements and notes thereto) due on or before March 31, 2022.

Kathryn Gavin (HIRU Sole Officer and Director) further stated: "Now that we no longer have to deal with the Amended Filing with OTC Markets, we are ready to start announcing to the public the full completion of our new state of the art facility and as more importantly, the new clients we have brought on board to drive revenue that were the main reason for the required expansion. Over the coming weeks, we will be announcing the names of these new clients, the types of products we will be producing for them, the size of current purchase orders with these clients, and our expectations with regards to how these items will affect revenues on a quarterly basis moving forward. We are definitely excited for the future of the Company and its shareholders. As I have stated before, all of our corporate actions and decision making is done with an eye to maximizing shareholder value."

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

