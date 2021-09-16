DJ Nottingham: Adaptive Investments Announces ETF Name Change

Effective September 9, 2021 , Adaptive Investments announces the name change of the Adaptive Growth Opportunities ET F to Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ET F (AGOX).

The advisor initiated the name change believing that the former name gave the impression that the strategy was focused on growth. The new name better reflects the trading strategy by shifting focus towards the opportunities offered through its global, go-anywhere style giving investors more clarity as to the nature of the product.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE INVESTMENTS: https://www.adaptiveetfs.com/

Cavalier Investments, LLC, d/b/a Adaptive Investments is a Registered Investment Advisor adhering to the theory of adaptive correlation and offers product solutions with a flexible method of responding to market conditions by reallocating assets when and where they will be the most effective.

Investors should consider the investment objective, management fees, risks, charges and expenses of the ETF carefully before investing or sending money. The Prospectus and Summary Prospectus contains this and other information about the ETF. For a current Prospectus and/or Summary Prospectus, call 888-721-4588, visit us at www.adaptiveetfs.com or email us at info@adaptiveinv.com. Please read the Prospectus and/or Summary Prospectus carefully before you invest. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risk.

An investment in the Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss ofsome or the entire principal amount invested. There can be no assurance that the Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF will be successful in meeting its investment objective.

Investment in the Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF is also subject to the following risks: Common Stock Risk, Control of Portfolio Funds Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Fixed Income Risk, ETF Investing Risk, Fund Investing Risk, Cash and Cash Equivalents Risk, Foreign Securities and Emerging Markets Risk, Investment Advisor Risk, Management Risk, Large-Cap Securities Risk, Market Risk, Portfolio Turnover Risk, Quantitative Mode/ Risk, Small-Cap and Mid-Cap Securities Risk, Cybersecurity Risk, COV/D- 19 Risk, Authorized Participant Risk, ETF Structure Risks, and Ear/y C/ose/ Trading Halt Risk. The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF may invest in foreign securities and emerging markets, and these investments have risks that differ significantly from those associated with domestic securities. More information on these risks can be found in the Adaptive A/Dha Opportunities ETF's

prospectus.

The Adaptive ETFs are distributed by Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, IOO E. Six Forks Road, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27609, (800) 773-3863. There is no affiliation between Adaptive Investments, the Investment Advisor to the ETF, The Nottingham Company, the Administrator to the ETF, and Capital Investment Group, Inc. Since 1 988, Nottingham has offered consulting for investment fund organization and ongoing operations support for mutual funds and ETFs including fund accounting, compliance administration, and transfer agency for those funds. Nottingham offers a full range of turnkey services, managing relationships between clients and all outside vendors and services, including lead market makers and Authorized Participants, prime brokers and custodians, outside legal counsel, independent auditors, custodians, printers, insurance companies and the fund board. Nottingham remains one of the largest privately held fund administration firms in the US operating quite efficiently from eastern North Carolina.

Contact Details

Lindy Fields

+1 252-984-381 1

lindy.fields@nottinghamco.com

Company Website

https://www.ncfunds.com/

