Southen Luxury Homes: Reynolds Builder Lake Oconee, Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes, Named 'Best of Atlanta' 2021 Winner by Modern Luxury

Talented Lake Oconee Builder, Kevin Aycock and Southern Luxury Homes, redefine what it means to be the best in their industry as they dominate their field of home design.

GREENSBORO, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / For over 20 years, Kevin Aycock, owner of Southern Luxury Homes, has been honing his skills as he perfected his home building process, and now it is no surprise that his firm has been chosen by Modern Luxury readers as the 'Best of Atlanta' in the 'Home' category.

Spearheading Southern Luxury Homes is renowned builder, Kevin Aycock, joined by his successful wife, Jordan, who is dominating Lake Oconee as a top real estate agent connecting her customers with their dream homes. Driven by passion to serve their customers, and their love of luxury homes, Aycock and his team have developed a reputation as a top-tier homebuilder. Aycock's refined process makes it easy to build a home by pairing his customers with an experienced team of specialists who know how to execute even the most complex designs and innovations.

Aycock and his team have the rare ability to take their clients dreams and make them a reality with the end result a custom home that exceeds expectations. At Southern Luxury Homes, years of experience building over 400 homes, is combined with dedication, foresight, and the desire to serve their client.

This company's consistent growth and impact on the industry has raised the bar for not only their competition, but also themselves as they work effortlessly to breathe life into the concept and vision of their clients' dream homes. For Aycock, it isn't enough for his clients to be pleased , he wants them to be overwhelmed with joy and in awe of their new home; and they always are.

About Modern Luxury

Modern Luxury is a major publication that aims to share today's leading brands in luxury spaces. Known for their keen eye for detail and understanding of how to reach affluent audiences all around the United States, this big name in luxury aims to provide only the best. Each year, they reveal 'Best of Atlanta' winners based on reader votes, which is made to highlight chosen brands in various niches.

About Southern Luxury Homes

The philosophy of Southern Luxury Homes is simple: create beautiful houses that become homes, and homes that become part of the community for a lifetime. And Southern Luxury Homes does just that - through the incorporation of the newest trends and innovations combined with the utilization of the best quality materials and craftsmanship. Southern Luxury Homes is a dedicated home design company that helps its clients to identify the untapped dreams that can be used to create custom homes. With decades of experience, Kevin Aycock leads his team to greatness and provides custom home solutions that exceed the expectations of their clients every single time. Powered by a love for art and design, this group builds homes that highlight the luxury difference in a way that their clients can see and feel. A result of many years of experience in the building and real estate industry, the Southern Luxury Homes team possesses a keen eye for detail and an impressive level of expertise at every phase of the process - from breaking ground to welcoming you home.

Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes is an esteemed custom Lake Oconee Builder that believes homes should be tailored exactly to your wants and needs. Southern Luxury Homes builds custom homes that reflect the personality and tastes of its owners.

