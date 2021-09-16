

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) slipped 3% in extended session on Thursday after the company lowered its financial outlook for fiscal year 2021.



The company now expects full year 2021 earnings of $5.80 to $6.00 per share and revenues of $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings of $6.15 to $6.50 per share on revenues of $1.24 to $1.28 billion.



The company currently anticipates third quarter sales of $265 million to $270 million and earnings of $1.28 and $1.33 per share.



'Our sales results for the third quarter have been softer than we anticipated, largely because of increased disruptions and lockdowns in several of our markets due to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic,' said Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.



USNA closed Thursday's trading at $87.46, down $0.05 or 0.06%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $2.69 or 3.08% in the after-hours trade.



