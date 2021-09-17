Bitget to Launch King's Cup Global Invitational With a Prize Pool of up to 100 BTC

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent tweet by Bitget CEO Sandra Lou, the exchange is preparing for its annual trading competition. Although the details of this contest have not been officially disclosed yet, people familiar with it say that the total prize pool will be as high as 100 BTC, and the registration is expected to start in mid to late October.

Total Prize Pool: 100 BTC

The trading competition is called "King's Cup Global Invitational". Besides the 100BTC prize pool, Bitget plans to distribute 5 million BGB (its platform token) as an additional benefit and original NFTs as merchandise custom-made for this contest.

For fairness, the competition will be divided into Team Battle and Individual Competition. All eligible users can apply to become a Captain. Teams with a minimum of 30 players will be qualified to participate in Team Battle. Team members can also register for Individual Competition, which means they have the chance to receive a double bonus if they win in both sessions.

The 5 million BGB prize pool is also worthy of expectations. In each region, Captains whose team perform best in obtaining new users will share a high percentage of the BGB prize pool and even more benefits.

For users who sign up early, Bitget has prepared early bird benefit packages where Captains or individual players will receive generous trial funds for futures trading.

Theme: Fight Pixel Intrusion

The Bitget team has come up with the creative theme of "Defend the Earth against Pixel Invasion".

The story is set in an era of Etheric civilization with advanced blockchain technology, where a quantum civilization six light-years away plans to launch an attack on Earth in search of a better living environment. In response, the human race, represented by physicists, race car drivers, gaming masters, and ex-soldiers, quickly organizes an anti-pixel coalition to fight against quantum civilization.

Bitget used this as a backdrop to create a set of NFT that will be given as prizes to the Captains and users who perform well in the Team Battle.

Although the specific rules for the competition and prize pool allocation have not yet been announced, as the first global competition to be held by Bitget, the high-profile contest is well worth looking forward to.

