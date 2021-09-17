CDNetworks Launch a New Live Streaming Solution Named Cloud Live

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks (www.cdnetworks.com), the global leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider, today announced the official release of its new live streaming solution - Cloud Live, designed to deliver a seamless streaming experience and make video streaming professional and efficient.

Cloud Live is surely a right live streaming solution for the businesses at any scale to deliver live contents to global audiences, such as enterprise conferences, online education courses, live concerts, tournaments broadcasting, etc.

"We are pleased to launch Cloud Live. It is a professional live streaming solution that can grow and scale with businesses' needs," said Doyle Deng, Head of Product Management from CDNetworks, "Based on CDNetworks globally CDN capability, high quality of service with redundancy is our highest priority when providing Cloud Live to businesses. In addition, Cloud Live provides anti-hotlinking and watermarking functions to ensure the secure publishing of streams. We're welcome you to apply for a free trial of Cloud Live."

Some highlights of CDNetworks Cloud Live include:

• Convenient Stream Management

All live streams can be easily managed via a GUI management portal. No limit for concurrent streams.

•Powerful Media Processing

Global distributed media center guarantees powerful media processing capabilities for stream transcoding and recording.

•Easy Stream Playback

A cloud-based player and SaaS level sharing page make it easier for playback without heavy coding jobs.

•Reliable Live Content Delivery

CDNetworks highly efficient and stable CDN ensures smooth, stable and high-quality live streaming experience for end users.

•Content Security Protection

Multiple anti-hotlinking functions and watermarking function are supported to protect your contents.

•Statistical Analytics

Collecting and analysis the statistics of all streams enables you to have a better insight of your business trends.

Apply for Free Trial of Cloud Live

https://www.cdnetworks.com/free-trial/

