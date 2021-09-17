

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Calabasas, California-based Harbor Freight Tools is recalling about 19,000 units of Bauer Forced Air Propane portable heaters due to fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Bauer Forced Air Propane portable heaters, a forced air heater powered by propane gas. The unit is red, and measures 13 inches long, 9 inches high and 17 inches wide. The heater has item number 57176 printed on the ratings label.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from November 2020 until March 5, 2021 for about $100.



According to the agency, the fitting at the back of the heater can fail to be sufficiently tight, causing the heater to leak propane gas, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after the company received 13 reports of propane gas leaking, including one report of a fire. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled product.



Consumers are asked to inspect the recalled heaters with a soapy water leak test to determine that the fitting at the back of the unit is not leaking. Harbor Freight Tools is offering updated instructions for use and detailed instructions on how to inspect and tighten the fittings on the heaters if necessary, using the wrench supplied with the product.



In similar recalls citing fire risk, Gas One this week called back about 19,500 units of Gas One 50140 propane adapter hoses which are designed to be used with propane gas tanks.



