- (PLX AI) - Dometic will acquire Igloo for USD 677 million, on a cash and debt free basis.
- • Net sales of Igloo for the previous 12 months1 were USD 401 million (a growth of 24%), with an EBITDA margin of 10.1%
- • Sales and cost synergies are expected to generate annual improvements on EBITDA of approximately USD 50 million, to be realized within five years
- • The transaction is expected to be accretive to Dometic's EPS in 2022
- • Closing is expected in Q4 2021, subject to regulatory approvals
