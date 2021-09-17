Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Keller Williams Realty Brentwood Estates is proud to award their best new agent every year the Rookie of The Year award, and Brandon Soufer will most likely win it. Brandon is now a well-known name in the Real Estate Industry. He is focused on giving customers the best buying experience possible.





After building an enterprise that spanned all over Los Angeles, Brandon transitioned from car sales with Lexus to real estate with Keller Williams Realty Brentwood Estates.

From the beginning, Brandon aimed for excellence. He started in car sales at the age of 17, had his own team at age 20, and graduated with Honors from the University of California, Santa Barbara, all while setting sales records and expanding the business all over Los Angeles.

After gaining experience in car sales, Brandon applied the skills he acquired to the field of real estate. He accomplished his goal and received his real estate license in December 2020. Determined and eager to dominate the field of real estate, he joined Keller Williams Realty Brentwood Estates in January 2021 and closed his first deal after only three weeks. Brandon is incredibly thankful for the help and support he received at Keller Williams Brentwood (especially his coach Diane Brito), from his family, and his girlfriend Chanel.

"At Keller Williams, we have an ecosystem that pushes us and empowers us to succeed," he said. Brandon is now leading in production amongst rookie agents at Keller Williams Brentwood, with over $3 Million in sales in one of the most competitive and hottest real estate markets in the country.

He does not limit himself to one area of focus, as he has worked and is currently working with several buyers and sellers anywhere from Downtown Los Angeles to Lake Castaic, and everything in between. Some of his areas of specialty are Beverly Hills, Westwood, West Hollywood, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Century City, Santa Monica, and many more.

His goal is to become the exclusive realtor for all Los Angeles sports teams and to manage the buying and selling for all athletes that get traded to and from Los Angeles sports teams.

Also, Brandon has already begun mentoring new agents. He hopes to launch his own team of young, entrepreneurial agents to help them succeed in a difficult industry and to give them the support they need to launch their own successful careers in real estate by giving them full support and the best working experience possible.

Brandon states, "The biggest joy for me is to give the best experience to my clients and for them to form a long-lasting relationship between them and their realtor, hopefully for life!"

