DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Sep-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 16/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.7295

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16239362

CODE: ICEU2

ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 122377 EQS News ID: 1234137 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

