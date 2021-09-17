

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in August, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in August, after 2.9 percent gain in July. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.2 percent in August, following a 0.5 percent gain in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 3.8 percent yearly in August and gained 0.4 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation rose to 4.5 percent in August from 3.9 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de