WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares in Wincanton

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that Debbie Lentz, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 6,022 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £3.7898 on 15 September 2021.

Following this notification, Ms Lentz has a beneficial holding of 10,022 Ordinary Shares which represents 0.008% of the issued share capital of the Company.