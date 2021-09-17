Anzeige
WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol: 5K2 
Stuttgart
17.09.21
10:30 Uhr
4,390 Euro
-0,020
-0,45 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
17.09.2021 | 11:10
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 17

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares in Wincanton

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that Debbie Lentz, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 6,022 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £3.7898 on 15 September 2021.

Following this notification, Ms Lentz has a beneficial holding of 10,022 Ordinary Shares which represents 0.008% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDebbie Lentz
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director / PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume
£3.78986,022
d)Aggregated informationN/A single transaction
e)Date of the transaction15 September 2021
f)Place of the transactionXLON
