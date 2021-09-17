

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is set to release euro area final consumer price data. Inflation is seen at 3 percent in August, unchanged from the preliminary estimate, but up from 2.2 percent in July.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it rose against the yen and the franc, it was steady against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1778 against the greenback, 129.53 against the yen, 0.8535 against the pound and 1.0919 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de