

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction output grew for the first time in four months in July, data from Eurostat showed on Friday.



The construction output gained 0.1 percent month-on-month in July, after a 0.6 percent decrease in June.



Production in building construction increased 0.4 percent monthly in July, while output in civil engineering declined 1.7 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output gained 3.3 percent in July, after a 4.1 percent growth in the prior month.



In the EU27, the construction output fell 0.1 percent monthly, and gained 3.8 percent from a year ago.



Among member states, the largest decrease were recorded in Slovenia, Romania and Austria, while the increase were observed in Sweden, Germany and France.



